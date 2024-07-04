DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Worldwide Festival 2024 will take place in the city of Sète, south of France, from Monday July 1st to Sunday July 7th. Day events will take place on the city beach and night shows will occur in the fantastic Théâtre de la Mer (except for Monday 1st and...
