CURE #1 @THE UNDERPOOL

The Underpool
Thu, 19 Oct, 8:00 pm
DJParis
About

Pool party by the Underpool reçoit jeudi 19 octobre deuzenn, le u et all my cousins (Ghana) pour une première soirée Cure.

Cure ce sont des sets cousus avec soin, cure comme un traitement à prendre pour s'aérer l'esprit.

Small venues and curated sets.

Presented by THE UNDERPOOL.

Venue

The Underpool

10 Rue Bréguet, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

