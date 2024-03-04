Top track

Planets Collide

Crowbar

The Waterfront
Mon, 4 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsNorwich
£24.75

About

New Orleans heavy metal institution Crowbar combines the doomy heft of Black Sabbath, the intense riffage of Pantera, and the intricate progressions of Metallica. Alongside Eyehategod, Soilent Green, Acid Bath, and Down, the group helped establish the NOLA Read more

Presented by New Cross Live.
Lineup

Crowbar

Venue

The Waterfront

King St, Norwich NR1 1QH, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
700 capacity

