Bassi Maestro

The Factory
Sat, 7 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsSan Martino Buon Albergo
€13.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Factory e @stepinthearenaitaly sono felici di annunciare per sabato 7 ottobre 2023, il ritorno a Verona di uno dei padri del rap underground italiano: BASSI MAESTRO

“Se il mondo è ancora qui e non è finito,

è perché qualcuno tiene su la testa con me! Read more

Presentato da The Factory - La casa degli artisti
Lineup

Bassi Maestro

Venue

The Factory

Viale del Lavoro, 7, 37036 San Martino Buon Albergo VR, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

