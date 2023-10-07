DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Factory e @stepinthearenaitaly sono felici di annunciare per sabato 7 ottobre 2023, il ritorno a Verona di uno dei padri del rap underground italiano: BASSI MAESTRO
“Se il mondo è ancora qui e non è finito,
è perché qualcuno tiene su la testa con me!
