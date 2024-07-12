Top track

ECZODIA - Gotham

Anamorphose Festival Pass Vendredi

Cour d'honneur du Château de Duras
Fri, 12 Jul, 9:00 pm
DJDuras
€27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Anamorphose invite Eczodia le 12 et Hadra le 13/07 au château !

Après une première édition magique en 2023, nous vous proposons deux nouvelles soirées électro en plein air les 12 et 13 juillet 2024. Cette année, nous avons fait appel à deux pointures de l...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par Anamorphose.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Mectoob, Willys, La Fessée and 1 more

Venue

Cour d'honneur du Château de Duras

Place du Château, Duras
Doors open9:00 pm

FAQs

Infos camping

- Gratuit

- Animé

- Equipé de douches et sanitaires

- Non surveillé mais bienveillant, ne laissez pas d'affaires précieuses dans les tentes.

Sans réservation, arrivée possible dès 16h

