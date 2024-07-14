DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Anamorphose - Château de Duras

Cour d'honneur du Château de Duras
12 Jul - 14 Jul 2024
DJDuras
€27
Anamorphose, telle une illusion d'optique, revient pour la 2e année sur les rythmes d'une douzaines d'artistes Trance to Techno pour un show de performers, Vj mapping haut en couleur dans la cour d'honneur du Château de Duras situé dans le Lot et Garonne à...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par Anamorphose.

Cour d'honneur du Château de Duras

Place du Château, Duras
Doors open8:00 pm

