DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Once Upon A Night: Hosted by Matthew Buchanan

Chess Club
Thu, 5 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsAustin
$9.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Once Upon A Night: Hosted by Matthew Buchanan

Jamya:

https://www.instagram.com/xojamya/

Kaido Dre:

https://www.instagram.com/kaido_dre/

Divine:

https://www.instagram.com/mamavinevine/

TEDDYTHELEGACY:

https://www.instagram.com/teddythelegacy/

Steph Read more

Presented by Chess Club

Lineup

TeddytheLegacy

Venue

Chess Club

617 Red River St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.