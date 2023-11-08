Top track

Hudson Mohawke - Chimes

Hudson Mohawke b2b Nikki Nair

Headrow House
Wed, 8 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJLeeds
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We're moving in to genuine electronic music royalty with this one...

With their summer slammer Set The Roof quite literally whipping dancefloors into an inferno - we haven't been this excited for a B2B in a long time. Hailing from the southeastern U.S., p Read more

Presented by Natural Selection.

Lineup

Hudson Mohawke

Venue

Headrow House

Bramleys Yard, 19 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
150 capacity

