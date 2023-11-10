Top track

Taylor Swift - ME! (feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Swift! At The Disco

The Deaf Institute
Fri, 10 Nov, 11:00 pm
PartyManchester
£6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Taylor Swift - ME! (feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco)
Got a code?

About

Swifties! We Are Never Getting Back Together, so let’s Dance Dance! 🖤

Nothing is more Emo than Taylor Swift, just look at that MySpace pose in her bedroom from 2004!

Join us as we merge your all time favorite emo anthems with the queen Taylor Swift!

Ex Read more

Presented by Throwback Events.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

The Deaf Institute

135 Grosvenor St, Manchester M1 7HE
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.