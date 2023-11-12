DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

VAIAPRAIA + SPECIAL GUEST

The George Tavern
Sun, 12 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Salón Fuzz is proud to present and incredible night of boundary pushing music headlined by VAIAPRAIA - in their London debut with full band - and a super SPECIAL SECRET GUEST.

Trying to put a label on VAIAPRAIA is a futile exercise. VAIAPRAIA is and has b...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by SALÓN FUZZ

Lineup

April Marmara, Dubais, Vaiapraia

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends12:00 am
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.