DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jazz con Sabor a Club: Trevithick

Sala Vesta
Thu, 16 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Trevithick nace como un proyecto del compositor y cantante Enrique Amigó. El cuarteto está compuesto por Víctor "Viti" Fresno (bajo), Julio Gonzalo (saxo) y Gabriel Vidanauta (batería). Busca la personalidad que hay detrás de cada instrumento, el concepto Read more

Organizado por Vesta.

Lineup

Trevithick

Venue

Sala Vesta

Calle Del Barquillo 29, 28004 Madrid, Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.