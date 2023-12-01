DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Mahalla présente Gaouta et Kamakan à FGO-Barbara - une soirée de showcases dédiée à la découverte de projets musicaux issus d’Asie du Sud-Ouest et Afrique du Nord, avec Kamakan (Iran) et Gaouta (Maroc). La soirée se clôturera avec le sound system Mahalla :...
