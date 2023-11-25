DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

VIXEY + Another Day + F.O.E.S + DAYZIES

Two Palms
Sat, 25 Nov, 7:30 pm
London
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Kick Out The Jams x Bubblebrain Records x The Songbird present: VIXEY + F.O.E.S + Another Day + DAYZIES

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Kick Out The Jams x Bubblebrain Records x The Songbird
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

1
DAYZIES, F.O.E.S, Another Day and 1 more

Venue

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

