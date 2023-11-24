DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Giuseppe Morena Saves the HOTBOX

Hot Box
Fri, 24 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsChelmsford
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The legend that is Giuseppe Morena will indulge himsef and us in a great night of House / Techno and whatever other Journey he takes us on. One thing is for certain though, it will be banging!

Giuseppe Morena one half of Self Preservation Society who has...

Presented by Hot Box Live Community Interest Company.

Venue

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

