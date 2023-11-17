Top track

Unicorn Zombie Apocalypse

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sikdope, Zoobstool, Bellatrxx, DJ Guy, Nito

The Meadows
Fri, 17 Nov, 11:00 pm
GigsNew York
$23.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Don’t sleep on Sikdope; he’ll make sure it costs you. The young Polish beatsmith is a chameleon in the studio — proctoring vicious bass-house and radio-ready progressive cuts with futuristic trap sensibilities — and knack for keeping everyone guessing. Sik...

The Kingsland Presents
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

1
Sikdope, Zoobstool, DJ Guy and 1 more

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

