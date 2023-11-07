Top track

The Haunted Youth - Broken

The Haunted Youth

The Shacklewell Arms
Tue, 7 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£11

About

What a year it’s been for The Haunted Youth! And the best is yet to come for the band centred around Joachim Liebens (29) with the release of debut album ‘Dawn Of The Freak’ on November 4, marking the pinnacle of a dazzling ride that started in the spring...

Lineup

The Haunted Youth

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

