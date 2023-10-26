Top track

Fappe & Bru & Stella Bossi - Take That

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

STELLA BOSSI

Halcyon SF
Thu, 26 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsSan Francisco
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Fappe & Bru & Stella Bossi - Take That
Got a code?

About

STELLA BOSSI the Berlin-born TECHNO sensation kicks off our Out of This World HALLOWEEN weekend! JACKIE HOLLANDER + NICOLE CAYENNE support the golden-child of the German underground.

This is an 21+ event

Presented by Halcyon.

Lineup

Stella Bossi

Venue

Halcyon SF

314 11th St, San Francisco, CA 94103, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.