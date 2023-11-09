Top track

Sei acqua (feat. Calibro 35)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts.



Calibro 35 in "Scacco al Maestro"

Teatro Comunale Fusco
Thu, 9 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsTaranto
From €28.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

I CALIBRO 35, la band formata da Tommaso Colliva, Massimo Martellotta, Enrico Gabrielli e Fabio Rondanini, tornano per una data speciale che li riporterà a teatro con lo spettacolo SCACCO AL MAESTRO – CALIBRO 35 PLAYS MORRICONE: l’appuntamento è per gioved Read more

Presentato da ASSOCIAZIONE CULTURALE AFO6.

Lineup

CALIBRO 35

Venue

Teatro Comunale Fusco

Via Ciro Giovinazzi 49, 74123 Taranto provincia di Taranto, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

