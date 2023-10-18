DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Guest Session: Tarik Barri

Catalyst - Institute for Creative Arts and Technology
Wed, 18 Oct, 6:30 pm
TalkBerlin
Tarik Barri is an audiovisual composer and software developer. Programming since childhood, making electronic music since his teens, and becoming fascinated with visuals since his early 20's, he combined these elements into a single art form, exploring the

Presented by Catalyst - Institute for Creative Arts & Technology.

Tarik Barri

Catalyst - Institute for Creative Arts and Technology

Nalepastraße 18, 12459 Berlin, Deutschland
Doors open6:30 pm

