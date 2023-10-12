Top track

Piezo & K-LONE - Tb2

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Autonomy: Piezo

Floyd Miami
Thu, 12 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJMiami
From $18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Piezo & K-LONE - Tb2
Got a code?

About

DOORS AT 11PM | 21+

THIS TICKET DOES NOT GRANT YOU ACCESS TO THE CLUB SPACE TERRACE

From Miami with love,

🥀

#FloydMiami #LinkMiamiRebels

This is an 21+ event

Presented by Link Miami Rebels.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Piezo, phiphi, Jonny From Space

Venue

Floyd Miami

34 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.