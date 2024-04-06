DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Happy Mondays

Troxy
Sat, 6 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £52.94The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Legendary Manchester band Happy Mondays have announced a 16-date UK tour for March and April 2024, which will be their only shows of 2024. They will be joined on this special run of shows by very special guests and fellow '90s British music icons, Inspiral

Presented by Troxy.

Lineup

Happy Mondays

Venue

Troxy

490 Commercial Road, London E1 0HX
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
Accessibility information

