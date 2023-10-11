DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tell Daddy

BASE Milano
Wed, 11 Oct, 3:00 pm
TheatreMilano
From €6
About

TELL DADDY - BUSH HARTSHORN

Siediti con l'artista per dirgli tutte le cose che avresti voluto dire a tuo padre, ma non hai potuto, per qualsiasi motivo. Lui ascolterà. Bush parla solo inglese ma chi si siede può parlare nella lingua con la quale si sente Read more

Presentato da Oxa srl impresa sociale.

Venue

BASE Milano

Via Bergognone, 34, 20144 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open2:45 pm

