Angel Comedy Social Club

The Bill Murray
Wed, 11 Oct, 8:00 pm
ComedyLondon
From £8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The Angel Comedy Social Club is just that: A social friendly, warm comedy club vibe - all on every wednesday at The Bill Murray. The idea is not only to have the funniest acts, and the friendliest audience but also to put some brand new acts for The Bill M Read more

Presented by Angel Comedy.

Lineup

Barry Ferns

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

