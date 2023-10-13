Top track

Dance Machine - Original Mix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Blackhole 4th anniversary at Gate Milan

Gate Milano
Fri, 13 Oct, 11:00 pm
DJMilano
From €15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Dance Machine - Original Mix
Got a code?

About

Ready to come back in Milan, for celebrate our 4th anniversary.

See u at @gate , one of the legendary club of the city, with @bensterling @ageless and our local friends @seven @michelearcieri will joind the gig aswell.

Questo è un evento 18+

Presentato da Blackhole S.R.L.S..

Lineup

Ben Sterling, Ageless, Seven

Venue

Gate Milano

Via Valtellina, 21, 20159 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.