DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
A rare visit from Berlin-based duo Lucy Railton and Joseph Houston to perform Feldman’s mesmerising long-form work for cello and piano
One of the first of Morton Feldman’s experiments with long-form composition, Patterns in a Chromatic Field for cello and
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.