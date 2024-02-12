Top track

Lucy Railton and Joseph Houston

Kings Place (Hall One)
Mon, 12 Feb, 8:00 pm
£24.57

About

A rare visit from Berlin-based duo Lucy Railton and Joseph Houston to perform Feldman’s mesmerising long-form work for cello and piano,  Patterns in a Chromatic Field .

One of the first of Morton Feldman’s experiments with long-form composition, Patterns...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Kings Place.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lucy Railton

Venue

Kings Place (Hall One)

Kings Place, 90 York Way, Kings Cross, London N1 9AG
Doors open7:30 pm
420 capacity

