DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
SANG FROID est né à Nantes en hiver 2019. Il est composé de membres de REGARDE LES HOMMES TOMBER et THE VEIL.
En 2023, le groupe enregistre son premier album avec Benoit Roux (producteur d’Alcest), 8 titres très orientés Goth Rock.
Marcher seul la n
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.