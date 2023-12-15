Top track

SANG FROID - Grace & Doom

Sang Froid + Pencey Sloe + Venin Carmin (Nantes)

Le Ferrailleur
Fri, 15 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsNantes
€17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

SANG FROID est né à Nantes en hiver 2019. Il est composé de membres de REGARDE LES HOMMES TOMBER et THE VEIL.

En 2023, le groupe enregistre son premier album avec Benoit Roux (producteur d’Alcest), 8 titres très orientés Goth Rock.

Présenté par Frozen Records.

Lineup

Sang Froid, Pencey Sloe, Venin Carmin

Venue

Le Ferrailleur

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Doors open8:00 pm

