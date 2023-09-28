DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

MIL FESTIVAL

MIL - Various Venues
28 Sept - 29 Sept
GigsLisbon
About

O MIL FEST TICKET dá acesso aos concertos dos MIL nos dias 28 e 29 de setembro em diferentes locais do Cais do Sodré.

O MIL dedica-se à descoberta, promoção, valorização e internacionalização da música popular atual e a uma reflexão sobre políticas e prát Read more

Presented by CTL.

Lineup

33
Cobrafuma, Getúlio Abelha, Tex and 33 more

Venue

MIL - Various Venues

Lisboa
Doors open7:00 pm

