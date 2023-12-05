Top track

Brutus - Brave

Brutus

Trabendo
Tue, 5 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€28.05

About

2023 année de Brutus ! Le trio qui a fait un passage remarqué à Rock en Seine cet été revient à Paris à l'automne. Rendez-vous le mardi 5 décembre au Trabendo.

Les mineurs doivent étre accompagnés d'un adulte.

Vedettes.

Lineup

Brutus

Venue

Trabendo

Parc de la Villette, 211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris
Doors open7:30 pm

