Dr. Joy Buolamwini on AI and Discrimination

Chop Shop
Sun, 12 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsChicago
$25.25
Chicago Humanities Festival presents

Tickets starting at $20

To most of us, it seems like recent developments in artificial intelligence emerged out of nowhere to pose unprecedented threats to humankind. But to Dr. Joy Buolamwini, who has been at the for

Presented by Chop Shop.

Venue

Chop Shop

2033 West North Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60647, United States
Doors open5:00 pm

