FIDLAR - Sober

FIDLAR

Cabaret Sauvage
Mon, 20 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€24.69

About

Super! Présente

FILDAR en concert exceptionnel le 20 novembre 2023 au Cabaret Sauvage !

Les personnes âgées de moins de 16 ans devront être accompagnées d'une personne majeure.

Présenté par Super!.

Lineup

FIDLAR

Venue

Cabaret Sauvage

59 Boulevard Macdonald, 75019 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

