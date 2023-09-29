Top track

J. Zunz - Y

J.Zunz, Rita Braga per Time zones

Officina degli Esordi
Fri, 29 Sept, 9:00 pm
GigsBari
€6.14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

BIGLIETTI TIME ZONES 2

J.Zunz (Mex) Vocalist e chitarrista affermatasi nella band messicana Lorelle Meets The Obsolete di Guadalajara,nel 2017 Lorena è passata ad un progetto solista . Suoni che fluttuano tra un’atmosfera di surreale meditazione e un’ est Read more

Presented by Associazione Culturale Time Zones.
Lineup

J.Zunz, Rita Braga

Venue

Officina degli Esordi

Via Francesco Crispi, 5, 70122 Bari BA, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm
200 capacity

