The Black Hole Tour in LA

Club Tee Gee
Sun, 8 Oct, 8:00 pm
ComedyLos Angeles
Free

About

Live music by Sorry About Everything, Ember Knight, and Cassandra Church.

Rare screening of new stop motion show about a dive bar full of depressed alien alcoholics in outer space.

Meet and laugh with: TV's Norm from Cheers: George Wendt; Aqua Teen's Master Shake: Dana Snyder

Presented by AMPM.

Lineup

Ember Knight, Dana Snyder

Venue

Club Tee Gee

3210 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

