Nova Twins (DJ)

The Fox & Firkin
Sat, 21 Oct, 9:00 pm
DJLondon
£9.50
About

Nova Twins are zeitgeist-capturing polymath pioneers. A clash of ideas from the worlds of punk, rap, pop, rock & beyond, their sound is one that smashes genres and showcases the many facets of the duo. This time we invite the duo to the Fox for a DJ set, t Read more

Presented by The Fox & Firkin.

Lineup

Nova Twins (Dj Set), Grizzly Breh

Venue

The Fox & Firkin

316 Lewisham High St, London SE13 6JZ, UK

Doors open9:00 pm

