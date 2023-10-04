Top track

NECKBOLT - Sort Of

NECKBOLT

Color Club Tavern
Wed, 4 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsChicago
$14.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

About

$12 ticket + taxes & fees

Neckbolt’s new music video is trash. According to singer James Roo, the set pieces for the video for their latest single “Sort of” were made from “Old pieces of cardboard that have been moldering in my garage, piles of spray foam Read more

Presented by Local Universe.

Lineup

Venue

4146 North Elston Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60618, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

