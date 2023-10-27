Top track

Hotel Inferno Halloween ft. Thomas Jack

Selina Chelsea New York City
Fri, 27 Oct, 9:00 pm
PartyNew York
From $30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Celebrate, dance, and drink throughout the night as you immerse yourself deep within Project 91’s Hotel Inferno Halloween at Selina Chelsea with none other than Thomas Jack.

All tickets include admission and an open vodka bar from 9:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. Read more

Presented by Project 91.

Lineup

Thomas Jack, Lars, Not Not Down

Venue

518 West 27th Street, New York City, New York 10001, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

