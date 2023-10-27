DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Celebrate, dance, and drink throughout the night as you immerse yourself deep within Project 91’s Hotel Inferno Halloween at Selina Chelsea with none other than Thomas Jack.
All tickets include admission and an open vodka bar from 9:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
