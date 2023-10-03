Top track

PIV Amnesia

Amnesia Ibiza
Tue, 3 Oct, 11:00 pm
GigsIbiza
€45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Kerri Chandler - Bar A Thym
About

La fiesta PIV regresará a Amnesia el 3 de octubre para ofrecer una fiesta de clausura inolvidable. Este año, PIV ofrece una alineación seleccionada como Kerri Chandler, East and Dubs, Kolter, Prunk, Dennis Quin, Kellie Allen in the Terrace.

Este es un eve Read more

Organizado por Amnesia.

Venue

Amnesia Ibiza

Carretera Ibiza a San Antonio, Km 5, Ibiza
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

