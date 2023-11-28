DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Leo Gassmann - DAMMI UN BACIO TOUR

Mosso
Tue, 28 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€16.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

cartabianca è l’appuntamento di mosso in cui chiediamo agli artisti di immaginare la loro performance come se invitassero amici nel loro salotto di casa. Un'atmosfera intima dove permettersi di divertirsi e sperimentare in totale libertà.

Il 28 novembre o Read more

Presentato da mosso e BPM Concerti

Lineup

Venue

Mosso

Via Angelo Mosso, 20127 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.