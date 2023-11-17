Top track

Spoort - Hyperpop

Spoort, BEBELUNA, RIP Magic

The Shacklewell Arms
Fri, 17 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£7.70

About

A night of woozy left of field pop, rnb, and experimental electronica from Midlands 3 piece Spoort, London's BEBELUNA, and RIP Magic - the brand new project from Sorry's Marco Pini and collaborator Felix BH (formerly GLOWS).

This is an 18+ event

Presented by LNZRT LTD.

Lineup

BEBELUNA, Spoort

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

