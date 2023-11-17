DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
A night of woozy left of field pop, rnb, and experimental electronica from Midlands 3 piece Spoort, London's BEBELUNA, and RIP Magic - the brand new project from Sorry's Marco Pini and collaborator Felix BH (formerly GLOWS).
This is an 18+ event
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.