Hop on The Top pres: Hip Hop Throwback 90'-00'

La Terrrazza
Fri, 20 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
From €16.50

About

(ESP) M﻿uchos nos preguntasteis por otra edicion antes de terminar el año y hemos decidido repetir el closing pero esta vez con una fiesta throwback HIP HOP con solo clasicos de los 90' y 00'. Preparate para lo epico con Dj Amazing y el invitado especial D Read more

Organizado por JACKIES & Amogin S.L..
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

La Terrrazza

Av. Francesc Ferrer i Guàrdia, 08038 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open6:00 pm

