Top track

Studio Murena - CORRI

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Studio Murena - WadiruM Club Tour - Milano

Santeria Toscana 31
Sat, 11 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsMilano
€17.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Studio Murena - CORRI
Got a code?

About

Lo Studio Murena nasce a Milano nel 2018. Capostipiti italiani di un nuovo sound che attinge dal jazz, dall'elettronica e che trova nel rap il linguaggio che contraddistingue la sua tagliente narrazione, la band ultima in studio durante il corso del 2020 i Read more

Presentato da ALL THINGS LIVE ITALY.

Lineup

Studio Murena

Venue

Santeria Toscana 31

Viale Toscana, 31, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.