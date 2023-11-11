Top track

Deep Inside

Maur

Canvas 1
Sat, 11 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJManchester
About

Tipped as One’s To Watch in 2022 by Radio 1’s Dance team Danny Howard, Sarah Story and Pete Tong, Maur continues to gather the attention and respect from the leading industry heavyweights.

Dan Clare and Dylan May, both respected DJs before the Maur projec

Presented by Canvas.

Lineup

Maclo, Maur

Venue

Canvas 1

CANVAS, 1 Circle Square, 3 Symphony Park, Oxford Rd, Manchester, M1 7FS
Doors open11:00 pm
500 capacity

