DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

G&T Social Club - £5 Double G&T's + DJs

The Book Club
Thu, 5 Oct, 8:00 pm
PartyLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

WHAT IS THE G&T SOCIAL CLUB?

G&T Social Club, Sounds fancy. but essentially it’s just £5 double G&Ts all night Thursday. see you at the bar!

With guest DJs playing the best party bangers and club classics.

If you wish to book a table please visit Read more

Presented by The Book Club.

Venue

The Book Club

100-106 Leonard St, London EC2A 4RH
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.