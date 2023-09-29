Top track

SHINING "Blackjazz"

The Underworld
Fri, 29 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£26.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Ever since Jørgen Munkeby’s Shining released their now classic Blackjazz album back in 2010, it has continued to spread like a mechanical reptile slithering itself into one adventurous mind after another, bursting every brain synapse on its way. Even ten y Read more

Presented by The Underworld.

Lineup

Five The Hierophant, Shining

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

