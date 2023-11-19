Top track

The Antifolk Fest All-Dayer

Windmill Brixton
Sun, 19 Nov, 3:00 pm
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

After ten mad years at the 12 Bar in Denmark Street, the Antifolk Fest made its debut at The Windmill last year. It went well, so we’re returning for a second bite with lots of new acts and some favourites. In the words of Medders, LOSE IT!

Presented by Windmill Brixton.

Lineup

1
Lucy's Diary, Maggie The Cat, Jason Trachtenburg and 1 more

Venue

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Doors open3:00 pm
150 capacity

