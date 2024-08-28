Top track

SAULT - Masterpiece

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

JAZZ:RE:FOUND FESTIVAL 2024 | FULL PASS

Cella Monte
28 Aug - 1 Sept 2024
GigsCella Monte
€80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

SAULT - Masterpiece
Got a code?

About

IT

Siamo pronti a celebrare la sedicesima edizione di Jazz:Re:Found, il boutique festival immerso nelle colline Unesco del Monferrato.

Dal 28 agosto al 1 settembre a Cella Monte, una nuova esperienza immersiva tra ritmo, natura e sogni.

JZ:RF - Exclusiv Read more

Presentato da Associazione Culturale Casanoego.

Venue

Cella Monte

Via Circonvallazione, 11, 15034 Cella Monte AL, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.