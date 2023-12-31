Top track

New Year's Eve 2023: Maceo Plex, Âme & Ben UFO

Club Space Miami
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 10:00 pm
DJMiami
About

Sunday night into New Year's Day on The Terrace.

From Miami, with love.

21+

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Link Miami Rebels
Lineup

1
Maceo Plex, Âme, Ben UFO and 1 more

Venue

Club Space Miami

34 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

