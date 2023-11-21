Top track

Mythomania

The Messthetics

Songbyrd
Tue, 21 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
About

A meeting of the minds between respected members of Washington, D.C.’s experimental music and punk rock communities, the Messthetics are an instrumental trio who combine soaring, visionary guitar work with one of the tightest and most powerful rhythm secti Read more

Presented by Songbyrd.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

The Messthetics, Peni Candra Rini

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

