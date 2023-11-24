Top track

The Popper Black Friday

recordBar
Fri, 24 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$18.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Walter Edwin is better known as the Popper, but it might as well be “KC,” he said. His love for Kansas City has inspired both his music career and award-winning apparel business.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by recordBar.

Lineup

The Popper, Steddy P.

Venue

recordBar

1520 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64108, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

