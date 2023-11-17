DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Formed in NY in 2018, these ferocious double-drumming electronic punks toured USA as support to IDLES. For fans of Death Grips, Danny Brown, Sabotage-era Beastie Boys and Bad Brains… yet Lip Critic are like no one else.
Formed in 2018 in New York, Lip Cri
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.